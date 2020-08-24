During his daily COVID-19 briefing, Gov. Asa Hutchinson opened by pointing out it was the first day of school for the state and commended residents for helping reduce the number of new cases per day in the two weeks leading up to school starting.

There was a bump in new cases on Friday with 887, but Monday was the second day in a row to see less than 400 new cases with 320.

The number of hospitalizations and patients on a ventilator were both down to 466 and 106 respectively. In Fort Smith, there are 52 hospitalizations with 11 on ventilators.

Both the seven-day rolling average and the daily average per week continue on a downward trajectory for Arkansas as well as the number of active cases which was down to 5,509 on Monday.

For the past week, the positivity rate has been below 10% and was still decreasing.

Health Secretary Jose Romero attributed the reduction in numbers to Arkansans wearing masks in order to protect others. Romero also stated that without robust testing, Arkansas cannot have predictive numbers for learning if masks are still working.

Johnny Key, Secretary of Education, shared that he has received good reports from schools that reopened on Monday and that the state had effectively been planning for this since shutdown in March.

Key also urged everyone to wear masks to keep in class instruction going by stating, "If we want to make this work, we have to follow the guidelines."

When asked about connectivity issues for students, Key noted that the Arkansas Department of Education (ADE) had not received any reports of connectivity issues, but there remained supply chain issues. Both hot spots and devices have been delayed in delivery for areas of the state.

There were two school that already had to reduce operations because of positive cases which Key noted neither school were following precautionary protocols.

Hutchinson stated that "nothing beats in class instruction" and expressed a desire for schools to continue in that format as long as possible.

The governor also pointed out that there are very few restrictions in place, but the mask and social distancing orders will remain in place until a vaccine is available. He also expressed the hope to have a longer term of consistently low numbers before going back to full capacity in restaurants and large gatherings.