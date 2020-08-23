Students and faculty at Cook Elementary School are set to face two challenges this fall semester.

The Fort Smith elementary school will have ongoing construction during the fall semester to add walls to open classrooms as part of the school district’s millage improvement plan. As a result, students and teachers will at times use swing space for instruction while socially distancing with masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Fort Smith Public Schools start their 2020-2021 school year on Monday.

"It puts a unique perspective on trying to open a school with construction under a pandemic and starting a new year," said Fort Smith Public Schools Facility Supervisor Shawn Shaffer.

The $4 million project is broken down into different phases, Shaffer said. He said the first phase involves children using designated swing spaces for their classes.

Deputy Superintendent Terry Morawski on Thursday said school officials are developing different swing spaces throughout the campus. The school has been given a temporary library from Southside High School.

"Obviously, that can present some challenges" with noise, Morawski said.

The swing space not only accommodates the construction plans but also addresses COVID-19 concerns, Morawski said. Cook Elementary has already outlined grids for desks and increased sanitation in the facility.

"(It’s) just setting up the same kind of social distancing that we would," he said.