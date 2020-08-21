MANNFORD, Okla. — A woman and two school-age girls have been found dead in a home in northeastern Oklahoma, according to Creek County Chief Deputy Fred Clark.

A family member found the three Tuesday night inside the home in Mannford, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) west of Tulsa, Clark said.

No names or ages have been released.

Clark said the bodies had trauma, but police are not seeking any suspects and no arrests have been made.

A suspected cause of the deaths was not released and Clark said the bodies are being sent to the state medical examiner.