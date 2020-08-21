New Hope AME Church at Sherrill won’t hold its annual scholarship program, but is still supporting students and raising funds for the project, according to a news release.

For many years, the New Hope Scholarship Fund has helped students attend college.

“The scholarship program, started by the late Jimmie Lee Edwards and the Young Adult Sunday School class, has been successful in helping students with tuition, books and/or fees over the years who attend the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff UAPB),” according to the release.

“Through its endowment fund, New Hope continues to assist students majoring in agriculture, fisheries and human sciences. Many of these students are from single family homes and some are ineligible to receive federal financial assistance. These undue hardships on family resources sometimes cause students to drop out. New Hope plans to help students continue their education.”

The project began with a small group of people at the church who wanted to support students in their efforts to attend college. Usually, the organizers hold an annual scholarship program and present scholarships to the recipients.

“In an effort to keep everyone safe, we will not hold our annual scholarship program, however we will continue to provide financial support to our students, and will certainly keep you informed as we move forward,” according to the release. “With the uncertainties of the pandemic, the need for financial support is greater than ever. We sincerely hope that you will partner with us again this year, as we continue to support our students and endeavor to reach our goal.”

Interested donors may send checks payable to New Hope Scholarship Fund, 8607 Earl Chadick Road, Sherrill, AR, 72152.