As the Fort Smith area becomes more diverse, the Times Record’s regional news staff should reflect that.

As regional editor, I pledge to diversify our news staff so that we reflect the community we live in and cover. This is part of a movement to improve our diversity and strengthen coverage of social-justice issues.

The Times Record region’s editorial staff of 12 — including two reporters at the Press Argus-Courier — is 25% female, 75% male, 8% Hispanic and 90% white. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the Fort Smith area is about 67% white, 19% Hispanic, 10% Black, and 6% Asian. We also have a sizable Native American population. The community is 51% female.

A walk into our public schools could give you a further glimpse into our future. According to the 2019 census of students in Fort Smith Public Schools, our local student population is 40.2% white, 11.2% Black, 33.4% Hispanic and 5.3% of Asian descent.

The editorial staff of this newspaper has ebbed and flowed with more and less diversity over the past decade, but there has not been a concentrated effort to search for a more diverse field of candidates when the opportunity arose. The most qualified candidate who applied was hired, and that will always remain the goal.

But we know we must do more and moving forward, we will seek out more qualified candidates that reflect each of you as staff positions open. Our goal and that of the entire USA TODAY NETWORK is that by 2025, each newsroom will better resemble the communities they serve. As part of a regional network of newspapers in west central Arkansas, we are dedicated to living up to the goal. This is a long-term commitment to the future of the Southwest Times Record and its sister papers in the region.

Each editorial staff member on our team brings something different to the table because of our background. The more diverse backgrounds represented on our team will ensure that we bring more voices into our coverage and miss fewer stories.

We have done our best to cover all the communities, but know to do this better, we need a diverse staff that reflects these communities.

Although mostly white, our current staff is very sensitive to issues of racial and sexual disparity. Last year, for example, we investigated the negative impression left by the three "K" letters on several Fort Smith downtown buildings. The letters were covered up because of this reporting.

We have done our best to cover the demonstrations for racial equality in recent months following the George Floyd death at the hands of police in Minneapolis. We have provided follow-up coverage of a largely Hispanic demonstration downtown that drew racial slurs from a white men.

Fort Smith is a unique area. It offers a lot to see and more international influence than most Southern towns. We gained a large population of Southeast Asians after the fall of Saigon in 1975 at the end of the Vietnam War. Fort Chaffee served as a transition point for more than 50,000 people fleeing the communist forces. We have more Vietnamese and Thai restaurants than most places in the South, I would wager. And they are all great.

Near the center of Fort Smith, providing a prime example of doing the right thing is the United States District Court for the Western District of Arkansas. This point of pride in civility is further bolstered by the continued development of the U.S. Marshals Museum on the Fort Smith riverfront. The U.S. Marshals Service has long led by example by upholding civil rights laws and protecting the first integration of Black students in America's schools.

As a regional hub of healthcare, Fort Smith also has become more diverse with doctors from around the world. And the physician students at the Arkansas Colleges of Health Education in Chaffee Crossing have greatly improved the area’s diversity.

Several national and international companies have headquarters and facilities in the River Valley including ArcBest, ABB, MARS Petcare, Pernod Ricard-Fort Smith, Gerdau Steel, Umarex and Rheem to name a few. These companies thrive by a creed of inclusion and fairness. The 188th Wing of the Arkansas Air National Guard also serves as a good example of what makes Fort Smith special. The Air National Guard base is now in the running to host dozens of allied fighter jet pilot trainees from around the world. Many eyes are on Fort Smith right now for this incredible opportunity to reshape the area and its economy. Highlighting our diversity could be the game changer.

Fort Smith has come a long way in just the past few years, and I have faith that it will outshine all other regions of Arkansas in the future in many ways, including its inclusiveness. The citizens elected their first Black mayor last year. George McGill, a former Army officer and state Representative, is a constant beacon of positivity for the city and the region. Fort Smith Police Chief Danny Baker, who worked under the first Black police chief for Fort Smith just a couple years ago, has also constantly been ahead of the curve on community policing and addressing issues of inequality in the city and the nation.

Fostering a relationship with the local high school students in the future who show interest in community journalism could greatly improve the Times Record and its regional newspaper group’s diversity. To date, we have had two interns from the Future School of Fort Smith. Both were female. One was from Italy. Diversifying our pool of freelance writers could also bolster our content. I know we can do more, and this pledge is part of the process of discovering that potential.

Diversity is key to improving the newspaper’s coverage of the community. We must also increase the number of women on our staff. We must – and we will – reflect our community. Ignorance at this point is no excuse.

John Lovett is the regional editor for the Southwest Times Record, also overseeing editorial operations at the Press Argus-Courier.