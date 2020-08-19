The 2020 Small Works on Paper, an annual touring visual arts exhibition that showcases the work of Arkansas artists, will open at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas at 701 S. Main St. in Pine Bluff.

The visual arts exhibition will be on display through Oct. 24 in the International Paper Gallery, which is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Admission is free but is limited to 10 guests at a time. Reservations are encouraged but not required.

“Small Works on Paper is an extraordinary opportunity for some of our best emerging and established Arkansas artists to showcase their artwork at locations all over our state,” said Stacy Hurst, secretary of the Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism. “We are honored to be able to support and highlight Arkansas artists’ amazing talent, skill and hard work. In our exhibition, you can view and buy artwork you’ll not find anywhere else in the world.”

The Arkansas Arts Council, an agency of Arkansas Heritage, coordinates the exhibition and makes it available for loan to qualifying galleries around the state. The 2020 exhibition kicked off in January with an opening reception at the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center in Little Rock. A full schedule of the exhibition is available at arkansasarts.org.

Small Works on Paper is a juried exhibition that showcases Arkansans’ artworks that are no larger than 18 by 24 inches. Thirty-nine pieces are featured in this year’s show.

Artists in the show are members of the Arkansas Artist Registry, an online gallery of Arkansas artists’ work. This year’s entries were juried by Jamie Adams, associate professor of art at the Sam Fox School of Design and Visual Arts at Washington University in St. Louis. Adams reviewed nearly 300 submitted artworks to pick the artwork for the exhibition. He also selected the following works to receive purchase awards, which are cash prizes equivalent to the value of the artwork. Purchase award pieces become part of the Small Works on Paper permanent collection.

Purchase awards are:

“Proud Tower,” acrylic and collage, by John Ahlen of Little Rock “Self-Portrait,” charcoal, by Martin Balsam of Little Rock “Ozark Gaming,” photograph, by Terra Fondriest of St. Joe “Post,” photograph, by Cary Jenkins of Little Rock “Reflections of Winter Series 1, Winter’s Kiss,” watercolor by Charlotte Bailey Rierson of Fairfield Bay “Jonathan,” graphite by Jane Rockwell of North Little Rock “Palm Hours,” acrylic on paper, by Brian Wolf of North Little Rock

For a complete touring schedule or to see the virtual gallery, visit ArkansasArts.org.