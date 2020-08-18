The Recreation Committee of the Hot Springs Village Property Owners’ Association met at the Ouachita Room at Ponce de Leon Center Aug. 10. New POA board member JoAnne Corry replaces Pam Avila as the board liaison to the committee. The revised committee charter, to be presented for approval at the next board meeting Aug. 19, allows for a minimum of 11 committee members with a maximum membership of 13.

Stacy Hoover, committee staff member, reported that tennis, the RV park and the dog park are all doing well during the pandemic. Pickleball, she said, is coming back after the 46-day ban on play due to the failure of social distancing earlier in the season. Hoover gave an update on pickleball court repairs. They had received 1 recommendation report and are awaiting the 2nd.

Caulking the concrete joints is proposed, she said.

In coming events, Terry Wiley announced the Rock Porch concert on Sept. 12 at 7 p.m. would feature Bill Whyte, a country artist.

Tammy McCullough reported that the Arts in the Village scheduled for Sept. 28 during the Village’s 50th celebration events, now had only 2 artists. That event will be in Grove Park. Don Langston added that the Kids Fishing Derby scheduled for Sept. 25 had been cancelled. Hoover stated that the Family Fun Day and the Teen fishing derby would be on Sept. 27, as originally scheduled.

Hoover said that outdoor pool statistics since opening showed that 2,411 individual members, 146 with family memberships and 136 guests had visited the pool. Guests can only attend accompanied by a Village member.

The tennis center reported that in May there were 325 players plus an additional 552 players under an insurance program. In June those numbers were 685 regular players and another 1,275 insurance-program players. The July figures were 1,049 and 2,224 respectively. “It’s encouraging to see the numbers,” Hoover said.

Fitness center exercise classes have been moved to the Coronado Community Center, where appropriate distancing can be maintained. Those classes requiring specific equipment are not being held, as there is no place to store the equipment at the community center building. Classes presently average about 5 attendees.

In discussing the Coronado Fitness Center, it was noted that working Village residents do not use it.

The scheduled hours are currently 6 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, although those may be changed to 6 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. to save money, as few use the center after 3.

Labor is the largest expense in operating the center. Saturday hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. would not be affected.

Calvin Doody reported that kayaking efforts were continuing, although there was no progress on kayak launch pads. There is a demand for classes, he said, with a dry run set for Lake Ouachita for Aug. 12, and a water class on Aug. 19, and another class tentatively set for Aug. 26.

Committee member Serena Gonzales updated the committee on the status of interest by Villagers in a croquet amenity in the green space near the lawn bowling and bocce courts. She noted that she had made a wicket stand for use on the lawn bowling green for demonstration purposes, adding that all interested parties were waiting for cooler weather.

Hoover reported that the old quarry had been used as a landfill and was covered by a clay cap surface that could not be disturbed. The clay cap is about 18- to 24-inches thick in some places, less than that in others. Pipes can be laid on top of the clay surface and be covered but could not be buried beneath the surface. That the landfill could be used was good for the archery range, Hoover said, but not so for any purpose that would require contouring, such as a bicycle trail.

Hoover noted that an old roadway provides access to the landfill property, it is adjacent to common property and to a lot owned by the POA that has water and electric service already in place which could be used for a restroom and a parking lot.

Budget constraints and revenue shortfalls continue to be a primary focus of the committee. Members discussed the lack of adequate internal marketing of amenities to Village residents, with a member commenting, “A lot of people don’t know what’s going on.” Another stated there would be more revenue by getting more people to join.

The recreation department is working on the 2021 budget. Hoover said, “the board wants to know exactly what Recreation needed for 2021.” She mentioned there were about 60 items under the Recreation department, some slated for 2020 and some for 2021. “We came up with a list of about 21 items for 2021. But there is no money, so we need to pare the list further.” Some items are critical, some are deferred maintenance. Some are likely to bring in more revenue if done, she said.

Various marketing strategies were discussed, including having specific days set for visitors from a nearby locale, such as Benton, to come sample the amenities, giving free day passes to newcomers to the Village to some amenities, and starting a speakers bureau with a video about the Village amenities to speak to organizations inside and outside the Village.

Hoover said the fall issue of the POA’s Advocate magazine would be a digital edition sent to all residents and would be dedicated to amenities. She added, “we are looking for people to prepare stories of HSV amenities.”

Under new business, the committee discussed enforcement of amenity rules and regulations and the added necessity of following COVID-19 requirements. The question raised in the discussion, but not answered, was “what are the consequences for a member who refuses to follow rules?” Suggestions included suspension of member privileges, which is up to the POA board, involving the police, who can only enforce laws, not Village rules and policy, and added signage. Someone commented, “People who follow the rules, follow the rules; those who don’t, do it at the top of their lungs!”

Hoover invited committee members to brainstorm for a few minutes and suggest possible recreation events. Among the suggestions: a kayaking fishing clinic, kayaking trips, a scavenger hunt at recreation amenities, geocaching, an outdoor recreation equipment rummage sale, renting bicycles and a bicycle trail ride or tours with bike trail maps, car shows and a Renaissance festival.

The next meeting of the Recreation committee will be at 3 p.m., Sept. 14 with details to be announced in the weekly Village Digest issued on Friday afternoons by email.