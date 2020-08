The deadline is approaching for people considering applying for disaster recovery loans through the U.S. Small Business Administration regarding damage from storms April 12.

Residents and businesses that suffered damage in Arkansas, Cleveland, Grant, Jefferson, Lincoln, Lonoke and Pulaski counties in Arkansas are eligible to apply. The filing deadline to return applications for property damage is Monday, Aug. 17. The deadline for businesses who suffered economic damage to return economic injury applications is March 17, 2021.

SBA recommends that residents and businesses first file their insurance claims before seeking SBA assistance.

Applications and further information are available https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov. Details: SBA Virtual Disaster Loan Outreach Center, Mondays – Fridays, 9 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.; FOCWAssistance@sba.gov or 916-735-1500.