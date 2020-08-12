More than 40 Booneville residents made their way through the early voting process at the courthouse in Booneville last week in a process that ran smoothly.

Voters were permitted into the Logan County Clerk’s office one at a time and, after voting were required to exit through a different door to leave the building.

Poll workers also sanitized the areas between each voter and wore masks.

Nonetheless, some voters requested, and were given, sanitizing wipes to use on areas or devices they touched.

While the workers did not demand everyone who entered the voting area wear a mask, there were no objections.

Masks are required for entry into the courthouse itself but when Governor Asa Hutchinson’s mask mandate, which took effect on July 20, specifically exempted voting, or assisting voters from the mandate.

Because the ballot contained only a question as to whether to extend a one percent sales tax within the city of Booneville, the process was limited to city of Booneville residents.