After more than 10 days below the 1,000 new COVID-19 cases per day mark, Friday saw 1,011 with 43 in Sebastian County.

The statewide seven-day rolling average understandably rose on Friday while the seven-day rolling average for the Northwest region continued on a downward trajectory. Gov. Asa Hutchinson highlighted the Northeast region as one of "significant concern" with a continued rise in their seven-day rolling average.

Hospitalizations rose to 523 with 116 patients on ventilators.

Hutchinson expressed disappointment that the rolling positivity rate had risen above 10%.

The governor made an announcement Friday that the CARES Act steering committee would be considering $20 million so that teachers and support staff could have two weeks of paid leave if they need to quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 or come in close contact with someone who has.

Arkansas Education Secretary Johnny Key pointed out that this paid leave would be available before the employees need to use their own sick leave or vacation time.

These funds will be available through the end of the calendar year due to the fact that CARES Act funding must be spent by the end of that time frame. Hutchinson expressed hope for a vaccine by that time but they would address that issue when it came to that.

The amount for funding was calculated by "extreme estimates" of community cases, according to Key. After they came up with a number of two and three times an outbreak rate, they rounded up and came to the $20 million figure.

When asked about protocol for schools in case of an outbreak of COVID-19, Hutchinson stated that it would depend on a variety of factors, one of which was positivity rate. The governor also emphasized that the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) and the Arkansas Department of Education (ADE) would work with school districts.

Hutchinson took the opportunity to point out that the goal is to get a majority of students in face-to-face instruction and that shutting schools was never an option, it is only a question of in-class or online.

Arkansas Health Secretary Jose Romero expressed the possibility of releasing district level data once school starts back similar to the county level data available now for the number of COVID-19 cases.

Hutchinson also stated that he was signing an executive order allowing county clerks to prepare absentee ballots a week before election day to be opened at 8:30 a.m. on election day itself. This would allow clerks to better prepare to open and count the ballots.