The County Line School District has received a number of questions from our stakeholders throughout the planning process for the 2020-2021 school year at County Line School District. With help from our Ready for Learning Committee, we have compiled a list of questions and our current responses to these questions. As more guidance from the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) and the Di-vision of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) is released, some of these answers will likely change. These answers will be updated as new information is released.

What day does school start?

Monday August 24, 2020.

What instructional delivery method options will be available to our children next year?

County Line will offer two instructional delivery methods for the 2020-2021 school year: BLENDED LEARNING: Students who are classified as blended learning students will primarily attend school on site in our buildings. Blended learning students may be required to become remote learners due to an outbreak of illness or other event (including inclement weather and other school related emergencies). Blended learn-ing students will use our online learning management system, Google Classroom, consistently during on site instruction so they will be familiar with the system in the event they must switch to remote learning. VIR-TUAL LEARNING: Students enrolled in our County Line Virtual Academy (CLVA) will be CLSD students who access all their learning remotely. That means they will not attend classes on our campuses. They will be enrolled in classes taught by CLSD teachers through our online learning management system, Google Class-room. These students will be taught the same stan-dards with the same curriculum as our on site students

When will we select our child(ren)’s delivery method, and can we change our minds after we have made the decision?

A survey was sent through the school messenger and social media the week of July 14 that asked parents/guardians to indicate which learning model they plan to select for their child(ren). This is not a commitment to a specific model, but it will allow us to follow up with parents who are potentially interested in enrolling their children in CLVA.

At this time we would like a commitment of a 9 week grading period at a time, but we know with the current situations things change quickly and we will work with families if they contact their building principals to discuss the situation. If you have not completed this survey it is still available through social media and each building is calling those that have not responded so we will have a better idea of our face to face enrollment.

What if I want my child to participate in on-site instruction, but the child or someone in my household is immunocompromised and a local outbreak occurs? Can I keep my child home for a period of time and then send him/her back to school?

Yes, the blended learning model will allow for students to work from home when extenuating circumstances arise. Building administration

must approve the temporary move to remote work.

Can my child mix and match virtual and on site classes?

Yes. A virtual learning student may register for some classes on campus and some off campus in a consistent schedule format. Parents of these students will be required to provide transportation to and from school during these transitions.

Will students be required to stay inside all day without breaks outside the classroom?

No. Some aspects of the regular school day will look different with student safety in mind. However our goal is to have the most “normal” school day possible. This includes younger students still attending pull out classes and recess.

If my child attends school on campus, will he/she have to wear a face mask?

Yes, on July 27 the board passed a resolution for all students (K-12) and staff to wear a face mask when physical distancing of 6’ cannot be met. The district will supply each student with 3 face masks, but you are more than welcome to supply your child/(ren) their own. New information is emerging every day on how the coronavirus spreads and the best ways to protect against COVID-19. The most effective protections include good hand hygiene and practicing physical distancing. However, wearing cloth face coverings in public when physical distancing can’t be maintained offers an additional layer of protection against the spread of COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and the Arkansas Department of Health are advising the use of cloth face coverings to slow the spread of the virus.

Keep in mind: we will follow guidance given to us by ADH and DESE.

What will bus transportation be like? Will my child be required to wear a mask on the bus?

CLSD will continue to offer standard bus routes for students. All students and drivers will be required to wear face masks while on the bus. This does not imply that students should be denied transportation due to not having a face covering. There may be exceptions for students with health, sensory, or other conditions. This should be addressed on a case by case basis.

How will the district provide special education services to students who are learning remotely?

Our special education department will work with students and their families to develop a plan for remote learning that best fits the needs of the individual student. Parents are encouraged to contact their respective building principals for additional information.

Will the district provide interventions (including Dyslexia interventions) to my child if he/she enrolls in CLVA?

Yes, interventions will be provided through our remote platform.

Can my child participate in CLVA if we do not have adequate internet access?

No. Adequate internet access will be essential in the homes of students participating in CLVA, but the state has supplied County Line with 30 hot spots and they will go to students based on the following criteria in order bulleted.

- Student is learning virtually due to a COVID-19 related health situation and does not have access by other means to connectivity for online/blended learning materials and resources.

- Student is economically disadvantaged and requires additional assistance acquiring connectivity for online/blended learning materials and resources.

- Student is experiencing homelessness and requires additional assistance acquiring connectivity for online/blended learning materials and resources.

Will the district provide my child with a digital device (Chromebook) and other supplies if he/she enrolls in CLVA?

Yes, the district will provide your child with a Chromebook and standard school supplies.

Will children in on-site classes be required to eat lunch in their classrooms each day?

We do not have specifics on lunch schedules at this time, but our intention is to allow students to eat lunch in the cafeteria while maintaining appropriate social distancing. We are adding an additional lunch period in the elementary, and high school students will be able to get to go trays and eat outside or in the 100 hallway of the high school with social distancing in effect.

Will CLVA students be allowed to participate in school-sponsored extracurricular activities?

Yes.

Will parents be provided with any digital learning training?

Yes. CLVA parents and guardians will be provided with specific training for how to assist their children with online learning. Parents of

blended learning students will also have training opportunities where they can learn more about the Google Classroom learning management system and the features available.

If my child enrolls in CLVA, will he/she have to come to school for state-mandated testing?

Yes. CLVA students will be required to come to campus a few times during the school year to take state-mandated testing. More information about those testing requirements will be shared later.

Will my elementary-aged child still have the opportunity to participate in special classes?

Yes. Our elementary students will still participate in special classes with additional

(music, art, PE, library skills, guidance, STEM, computer lab, etc.)?

safety measures in place.

Is physical spacing required between students in the classroom?

No, but they will be required to wear a mask when 6’ social distancing cannot be met. By completing the survey we will have a better idea of the number of students in each classroom and will work with teachers to maximize distancing. Each classroom should have a designated space available for students to be mask free for a period of time if social distancing cannot be met.

Will visitors (like parents who want to eat lunch with their children) be allowed on campus?

In an effort to lessen exposure to the virus, CLSD will not allow visitors on campus when school starts in August. It is our goal to allow

visitors to return to our campuses as soon as we believe it is safe for our students, employees, and their visitors.

Will contracted workers who work at multiple places (i.e. speech therapists, etc.) be allowed n our buildings?

Yes, but each of those workers will be prescreened in the front office before being allowed to enter the schools.

What is the school district’s procedure if someone on campus tests positive for COVID19?

In the event an individual tests positive, we will follow the latest guidance from the ADH and The Response Levels for On-site Learning. We will be in direct contact with ADH. This could result in a brief closure of a single school within the district to provide time for additional cleaning and sanitation.

What daily cleaning procedures will be added to help prevent the spread of COVID-19?

In addition to normal daily cleaning duties, during COVID-19 and flu, custodial staff will be required to clean and disinfect the following

items and areas at least daily:

1. Restrooms/Bathrooms:

a. Door Knobs or handles

b. Light switches and cover plates

c. Paper towel dispenser knobs or handles

d. Faucet handles

e. Toilet and urinal flush levers

f. Toilet and urinal partitions, doors (including knobs, levers or slides)

2. Lunchrooms/Cafeteria after breakfast and lunch:

a. Table tops

b. Door Knobs or handles

c. Light switches and cover plates

d. Vending machine buttons

e. Drinking fountain

3. Locker room:

a. Door Knobs or handles

b. Light switches and cover plates

c. Other items identified locally

d. Outside of lockers

4. Classroom and office space:

a. Door Knobs or handles

b. Light switches and cover plates

c. Telephones

d. Desks and seating

e. Pencil sharpener

5. Other locations:

a. Stairway handrails, doorknobs, light switches

b. Hallway door knobs, handles, drinking fountain faucets

c. Hallway lockers

For areas requiring deep cleaning, a bleach and water mixture will be used, with a 10-minute contact time. Aerosol foggers will also be used when needed. Custodians will also be required to make daily checks, and refills when necessary, to all hand sanitizers. These procedures are subject to change based on ADH guidance.

Will water fountains be in use in the school buildings?

No –Bottle fill stations have been installed in all buildings and parents are encouraged to send their children to school with bottled water or a refillable bottle.

What do I do if my child tests positive for COVID-19?

Parents should immediately contact their child’s school building to inform them. Parents should follow the guidance from their physician and the Arkansas Department of Health as to when to allow their child to return to school.

How will Open House be conducted this year?

Open House will be held virtually except for new students to the district, Kindergarten, and 7th grade. More detailed information about Open House will be shared next week.