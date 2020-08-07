LITTLE ROCK – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge last week announced the conviction of a Booneville man for a physical abuse charge that occurred at the Booneville Human Development Center.

"Arkansans should never be worried about the care their loved ones are receiving in our state’s residential care facilities and Arkansas’s most vulnerable should always be granted the highest quality care," said Attorney General Rutledge. "Any form of abuse against Arkansans residing in a Medicaid funded facility will not be tolerated by my office."

Carlos Nino, 22, of Booneville, pleaded guilty to battery in the second degree. He was sentenced to probation for 36 months and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine plus court fees.

The case was prosecuted in coordination with Fifteenth Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Tom Tatum.

In July, 2019, Nino was employed at the Booneville Human Development Center in Booneville, as a resident care assistant.

While on duty, Nino twisted a 49-year old resident’s arm causing it to break.

A Medicare fraud complaint also alleged verball threatening during the event which was witnessed by three co-workers and a supervisor.

Each was interviewed by a special agent with the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit.

Nino was also interviewed in September of last year and was formally charged in March of this year.

To report Medicaid fraud or abuse or neglect in residential care facilities, contact the Attorney General’s Medicaid fraud hotline at (866) 810-0016 or oag@arkansasag.gov.