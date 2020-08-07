A 5-year-old drowned in their family’s pool on Wednesday afternoon in Fort Smith.

The child was pronounced dead around 5:40 p.m. Wednesday after first responders were dispatched at 4:05 p.m. to the residence in the 3300 block of South 39th Street. The drowning appears to be accidental but is under investigation, according to a Fort Smith Police Department news release.

The child appeared to have gotten out of the house and played around the pool in the backyard when they fell in. They were not discovered for about 10-15 minutes when a family member pulled the child out and performed CPR before first responders arrived on scene.

EMS took the unresponsive child to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead after not regaining consciousness.