The Arkansas Farm Bureau Scholarship Foundation Committee named the 13 recipients of the $3,000 Farm Bureau Foundation scholarships for the 2020-21 school year, according to a news release. Several are from Southeast Arkansas.

The scholarship recipients include:

Chandler Knowles of Rison (Cleveland Columbia County), University of Arkansas at Monticello;

Garrett Reynolds of Harrisburg (Poinsett County), UA-Monticello;

Samantha Clanton of Hermitage (Bradley County), Southern Arkansas University;

Caleb Swears of Carlisle (Lonoke County), University of Arkansas at Fayetteville;

Kaylie Stone of Gurdon (Clark County), Southern Arkansas University;

Casey Arnold of Poplar Grove (Phillips County), Arkansas State University;

Kaylee Breckling of Benton (Saline County), Southern Arkansas University;

Conner Catt of Marion (Crittenden County), Arkansas State University;

Sara Gardner of Fayetteville (Washington County), UA-Fayetteville;

Jacob Hollaway of Griffithville (White County), Leo Sutterfield Scholarship, Arkansas State University;

Macy Lamkin of Buckner (Lafayette County), Southern Arkansas University;

Neely Purifoy of Louann (Ouachita County) Troy Buck Scholarship, Southern Arkansas University;

Kacey Williams of Greenbrier (Faulkner County), Arkansas Tech University.

Recipients are Arkansas residents, members of a Farm Bureau family and enrolled as juniors or seniors in pursuit of an agriculture-related degree at a state-accredited university, according to the release. The scholarships are based on financial need, academic achievement, career plans, as well as character and leadership potential. The recipients will receive paid installments of $1,500 per semester. Details: www.arfb.com.