It was the 16th year for the Ike Eisenhauer State Farm Insurance Junior Tennis Tournament which was held at the Coronado Tennis Center July 17-19.

Competitors from Arkansas and surrounding states competed for ranking points and the biggest trophies in the states.

The USTA tournament has 2 levels for ages 12 through 18. Level 4 is an open division, and Level 5 is an entry level to sanctioned tournaments.

There is 2 levels for 10 year olds and under, Orange and Green for stronger players. For some it was their first USTA tournament.

Sponsors Ike Eisenhauer State Farm Insurance and Village Villas make the Junior tournament possible year after year.



