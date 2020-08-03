For the first time Logan County was named as one of the leading counties for new coronavirus COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, according to Governor Asa Hutchinson.

During his daily COVID-19 briefing Hutchinson said there have been 787 new cases statewide with Logan County responsible for 37 of the new cases.

Sebastian County had the most new cases over the 24-hour period with 87 new cases according to the governor.

With 37 new cases today, the county has had 54 total cases over two days, and has now had 195 cumulative cases.