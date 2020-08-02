Logan County had its first coronavirus, COVID-19 death reported on Sunday.

In addition to the death, an Arkansas Department of Health website tracking the spread of the virus in the state added 17 cases to the cumulative count — a single day high — with no recoveries, leaving 40 active cases.

Through Sunday there have been 158 cases of the virus with 117 recoveries.

Sunday’s active case count surpasses the 37 case count on July 15. Since then the active count had dropped to as low as 19 on July 29, before today’s spike.

The spike comes one week after an open testing event held in Paris.

Logan County had previously had a death attributed to the virus but it was later attributed, apparently, to Yell County.