With five items each, Fort Smith Planning and Utilities Departments take up the bulk of Tuesday’s Board of Directors agenda.

Two separate properties will be before the board for rezoning and their partner items to adjust the Master Land Use Plan (MLUP) and the Unified Development Ordinance (UDO). Both properties were unanimously passed by the items and Planning Staff recommends passing them.

The first property is an extension of a Planned Zoning District (PZD) for a property on Massard Road to be used as retail space. The second property is being changed for the owner to build duplexes on Albert Pike Avenue.

All concerns about the properties were resolved at their respective neighborhood meetings.

Four of the five items from the Utilities Department are related to the consent decree. Three of those items were extensions on current contracts, the fourth was completing a contract from 2018.

Two items relate to Project Number 16-03-C1 from KAJACS for the construction of Sub-Basin P002 and P003 Capacity Improvements. The first item adds 94 days to the contract and decreases the cost by nearly $380,000. The other item approves the final payment of this project to KAJACS.

In a memo to City Administrator Carl Geffken, Utilities Director Lance McAvoy stated that the project ran 3.8% under budget, but took an additional 94 days to complete.

The next two items relate to Project Number 17-08-C1 from a contract with Forsgren Inc. to construct the 2016 Sanitary Sewer Assessment Remedial Measures in Sub-Basin P004.

According to another memo to Geffken, McAvoy stated that this project ran 3.2% below budget.

The Board of Directors will meet Tuesday night at 6 p.m. at the Fort Smith Convention Center in Halls A1 and A2. There will be a Town Hall following the meeting.