WASHINGTON, DC — U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced Thursday approval of a request from Arkansas and Hawaii to provide online purchasing of food to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program households.

This approval will allow Arkansas and Hawaii to expedite the implementation of online purchasing with currently authorized SNAP online retailers with a target start date to be announced at a later time.

Arkansas’ SNAP participation is more than 354,000 individuals, more than 159,000 households, and totals $460 million annually in federal benefits.

Hawaii’s SNAP participation is more than 144,000 individuals, more than 74,000 households, and totals $448 million annually in federal benefits.

According to a news relesase from the United States Department of Agriculture the announcement further’s President Trump’s whole of America approach to fighting the coronavirus pandemic by ensuring those affected are fed.