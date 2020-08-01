A man found shot in the head holding an AR-15 at the scene of a shooting on Tuesday morning in Fort Smith that left him and two others in critical condition has died.

Police on Friday afternoon confirmed Dustin Underwood, 33, of Muskogee died from his wounds. The other two men, Richard Turman of Heavener and Justin Burns of Fort Smith, are in critical but stable condition, according to a Police Department news release. The three men were found with gunshot wounds around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday at a mechanic shop in the 3100 block of Midland Boulevard.

Police are searching for Christie Yandell, 46, for a felony hindering an investigation warrant in relation to the incident. They have arrested Johnny Dailey, 29, on the same charge.

Both suspects are from Oklahoma, according to police spokesperson Aric Mitchell. Mitchell did not comment when asked if the incident stemmed from across state lines.

Police responded to the mechanic shop and found Underwood shot in the head and holding onto an AR-15 outside the shop garage. They later found Turman shot in the stomach and Burns shot in his mid-section at the scene, according to the incident report.

Burns told police he was shot when he stepped out of the front of the shop, the report states.

"As far as how they knew Underwood, I don’t have that information," police spokesperson Aric Mitchell said.

Anyone with information about Yandell’s location or the shooting is asked to call the Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at (479) 709-5116.