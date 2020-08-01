A funeral service was held Friday for a 3-year old who died apparently as a result of the heat in a vehicle in Booneville last Monday.

An investigation into the death of Lakyn Petchenik and injury to her 15-month sister, Olivia, who was taken to a Little Rock hospital after the two were found in the vehicle, was turned over to the Arkansas State Police.

Fifteenth Judicial District Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Tyler Barham said he was not expecting to make a decision on anything the investigation reveals until at least this week.

According to an ASP news release issued Tuesday, the girls were apparent victims of heat while they were inside a car parked outside their mother’s home in Booneville.

Kaylee Petchenik, 21, of West Fifth Street in Booneville contacted local police about 2 p.m. stating that when she awoke from a nap, her children were missing.

A Booneville police officer who responded to the residence found the children, both unconscious, lying on the car’s back floorboard, the release states.

Laykn Petchenik was later pronounced dead at a Booneville hospital. Her body has been transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for purposes of an autopsy.

A Booneville area Facebook account also has a funding link posted to assist with funeral expenses for the 3-year old.