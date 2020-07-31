Get your dancing shoes ready HSV! The Hot Springs Village Lifelong Learning Institute has partnered with Diamond Dance Company to provide dance classes with Jennifer Vaughn-Varney at Woodlands Auditorium Stage.

This will be a four-week class for beginners 0 to 3 years experience, with their course focusing on ballet and tap every Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. starting on August 18. Intermediate classes for dancers with 3 to 5 years experience focusing on jazz and contemporary are scheduled for Thursdays at 9:30 a.m. starting on August 20.

Not only will Vaughn-Varney be teaching adult classes, but she is offering dance lessons for kids too. The kids’ classes are every Tuesday and Thursday. Open group classes are from 1:30-3:30 pm at Woodlands Auditorium. “You may also book appointments for more flexible scheduling,” she noted. Each class is level based according to age & skill level.

Vaughn-Varney has 15 years of classical dance experience and is a certified personal fitness trainer and group fitness instructor for 28 years. She is the founder and CEO of Diamond Dance Company, Hot Springs. She performed with The Moscow Ballet at age 15 and taught dance in Louisiana and Tennessee. She was the choreographer for The Miss Arkansas Pageant for four years and is now a judge for the Miss America Organization.

“... some of my students drive into town daily for classes. I realized there isn’t a dance studio near HSV and had a vision of bringing this opportunity directly to your community,” said Vaughn-Varney. “ I decided to make a quick Facebook post & I’m thrilled with the support and outpouring of enthusiasm from you all!”

“I believe this will be a great addition to local schools & families. Dance enhances physical and mental health along with many other benefits. I‘m excited to see your smiling faces.”

The LLI's registration for these classes is on line at https://www.hsvlli.org/online-store/Dance-Classes-with-Jennifer-Vaughn-Varney-p219764719.

For more information about the children’s classes call 501-282-2969.