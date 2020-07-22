About two-thirds of the graduating seniors from Booneville High School came back to Bearcat Stadium for a commencement ceremony in their honor last Thursday night.

The ceremony was as close to traditional as could be accomplished in the COVID-19 pandemic requirements for social distancing, which limited the number of ticketed guests each graduate could have present.

When graduation ceremonies were postponed in May the school district selected the customary mid-month Thursday for the event with both June and July alternative dates for the ceremony, and when a gubernatorial directive halted any chance of having the event in June, the July 16 date was set.

Graduates were initially permitted six tickets apiece, but that number grew as some chose not to participate.

The processional was aired over the public address system rather than by the school’s band but Jolene Wilson and Stevey Harrower did deliver the salutatory and valedictory addresses, respectively.

Because students actually picked up their diplomas and other items in a drive-through event behind Booneville High School on May 14 — the scheduled graduation date — students were handed a rolled and tied letter Thursday night without the presenter and graduated needing to make physical contact.

There were exceptions as board member Dustin Garrett presented the document to his son Drew Garrett, and teacher Donnie Glover presented Cheyenne Glover hers.

The ceremony was also live streamed on the schools’ sports Youtube channel.