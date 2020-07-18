The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., began hosting hybrid summer camps in July with both online and on-site instruction, according to a news release.

The next scheduled camp is Slam Poetry for ages 10-17. The event will be held from 2-4 p.m. July 27-31 and cost $64. The first six campers to sign up can take full advantage of on-site activities.

Slam Poetry is offered as a hybrid with online and in-person instruction.

Chris James, an author, playwright and spoken-word artist, will lead the Slam Poetry camp.

“A nationally known teaching artist, James develops and leads poetry workshops across the country,” according to the release. “Students will learn how to write, perform, and critique their own poems. ASC intends to create a fun and empowering educational experience for students that will not only assist in strengthening their reading and writing abilities, but also introduce an entirely new way to express themselves.”

The poetry slam camp is made possible by an Arts in Education (AIE) After-School/Summer Residency grant from the Arkansas Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts, and a grant from Synergy Forum Inc. Details: http://asc701.org/summer-camps.