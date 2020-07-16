The Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Library System will begin curbside service Monday, July 20, at all locations except the Main Library. The main library curbside service closes Friday, July 17, so that staff can begin final packing for the move to the new location at Sixth Avenue and Main Street, according to a news release.

“We are thrilled to be able to begin check outs for materials with Curbside Service! Patrons will be able to check out items as usual except for DVDs – there is a new limit of 3 DVDs which can be checked out. If a patron already has DVDs out, they cannot check any out for 4 days when DVDs are checked in again and quarantined. So please return DVDs on time so this service can continue,” according to a news release.

SERVICE HOURS

Curbside services at Watson Chapel, White Hall and Redfield libraries will be open Monday-Friday, 9:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Altheimer Branch Library service hours are Monday 12:30–5:30 p.m., Tuesday noon–5:30 p.m., Wednesday 11 a.m.–5 p.m., Thursday 12:30–3:30 p.m., and Friday 12:30–3:30 p.m.

PROCEDURES

Scheduling Pickup: Patrons may call a branch location to request items currently available from the library system’s collection. Library staff will confirm the item is available and can be checked out.

Pickup Procedure: When people arrive at a library branch location, they should remain in their vehicle, call the branch location and give their name and library card number (located on the back of their card). Library staff will place their items in a bag and leave them on a table at the front door of the library once it is determined the materials are going to the correct patron. Once the staff has returned inside the library building, the patron may pick up their items at the table, according to the release.

Returning Items: Patrons must return items to the designated book drop outside the library. All items will be quarantined for 3 days and will not be listed as “returned” in the patron’s account during that time. Items will be checked in on day 4. Fines will not be assessed during this 4-day period.

Library Cards: Since patrons must apply for a library card in person, they must wear a mask and gloves when applying for a card. Patrons will be given a registration form to complete and must bring their ID. The application will be placed in a container and placed on an outside table. Patrons will place completed application and ID in the container and return to the outside table. Staff will come out to get these materials and process a library card if everything is in order. The ID will be sanitized when received and when given back to the person. Also, the container will be sanitized each time it’s used. Staff are required to wear a mask and gloves. Patrons will need to call the branch library of choice to request items to check out after receiving a card.

SAFETY NOTICE

Except for processing a new library card, for the safety of patrons and staff, the library staff will not accept any items being returned to the library and they will not touch any items such as the library card or any notes requesting help or information. All returned materials must be placed in the book drop at each location and all communication must be over the phone.

“Please Do YOUR Part — Wear A Mask so we can open back up for inside service soon,” according to the release. “As restrictions begin to loosen and people start to get out more, everyone must do their part to stop the spread of COVID-19. The CDC recommends that everyone wear cloth face masks in public places where it is hard to keep a 6-foot distance from other people. Face masks combined with other preventive measures, such as frequent hand-washing and social distancing, can help slow the spread of the disease. Please do your part to lessen the number of cases. Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Library System staff value and miss our patrons. We are looking forward to the day when we can safely reopen library doors. We are monitoring the situation closely and hope we will be able to begin incrementally resuming additional services soon.”

LIBRARY BRANCH SITES:

Altheimer Branch, 222 S. Edline, Altheimer, (870) 766-8499.

Redfield Branch, 310 Brodie St., Redfield, (870) 397-5070.

Watson Chapel Branch, 4120 S. Camden Road, Pine Bluff, (870) 879-3406.

White Hall Branch, 300 Anderson Ave., White Hall, (870) 247-5064.