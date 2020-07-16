When graduation for the Booneville High School Class of 2020 was scrubbed in response to the COVID-19 health emergency, school district officials set two alternate dates for the commencement exercises.

The first of those, in June, was also later cancelled, pushing the event to July 16, a plan for which has been approved by state officials.

The commencement will be as traditional as possible including being held on a Thursday at 8 p.m. and the venue of Bearcat Stadium.

The exercise will also include the valedictorian and salutatorian speeches.

The obvious difference in this graduation and its predecessors will be the crowd size as students are permitted only six tickets apiece, which were to be picked up during a practice run for the event on Tuesday.

Masks must be warn by participants and the audience for the duration of the event.

On their scheduled graduation date, Booneville students picked up diplomas and other items in a drive-through event held behind the high school and a graduate parade was held through downtown on May 23.

A virtual Class Night was held on May 12.