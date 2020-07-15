The interruption of class room teaching that began in March has been extended to at least Aug. 24 last week under a directive by Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson.

The Magazine School District had acquired permission from state officials to start school on July 27 and were well on their way to opening doors to students but after Hutchinson’s announcement on Thursday, district officials were forced to wait until Sunday to determine what effect the announcement would have on their approved plan.

On Sunday superintendent Dr. Beth Shumate learned that an early starting date approval had been rescinded.

"While we are disappointed we cannot complete our third consecutive year of our hybrid calendar, we do understand the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education’s decision to have a uniform start date," Shumate said Monday. "Many hard decisions have to be made and we are all doing the best we can with the information we have.

"We trust that our state leaders have not only the best interest of the state in mind but also the students and staff of Magazine."

For Booneville the directive pushed the starting date back from Aug. 13.

"We were prepared to start on time but obviously this gives us an extra seven (school) days to get things in order. We’ll just be pushing back our professional development and start on Aug. 24," said Booneville Superintendent Trent Goff.