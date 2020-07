The southbound lane of Fox Pass Cutoff, between 192 – 200 Fox Pass Cutoff, will remain closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, July 15-16, for right of way repair. Work began on this project on July 14.

Flaggers will be present, and traffic signs will be posted. Motorists are asked to use caution when traveling in this area.

To view the current City street and lane closures, visit the Road Closures Map.