Though it was far from a fully traditional event, the Magazine School District held a commencement ceremony for its Class of 2020 Friday night at Diamondback Arena.

Twenty-seven members of the class took part in the ceremony, or 80 percent of those listed on the program.

Students and staff alike sat in chairs aligned to accomplish social distancing.

To limit the number of people at the lectern, speeches by valedictorian Hannah Green, and salutatorian Michel-Ann Dobson, an original song by Sarai Parrish, and the school alma matter were presented via video screen.

The processional and recessional was also played over the sound system rather than by the school’s band, also limiting the number of people in the gym.

Scholarship and other recognition announcements were made but rather than the handshake and certificate presentation the student stood to be recognized for a moment then returned to their seat.

The parent appreciation portion of the program was omitted because parents were seated in the bleachers in social distanced hubs as each graduate was permitted 12 tickets.

But, the students were able to walk across the stage, greet board president Michael Springer or another school board member, and be handed their diploma, or a certificate.

However, Springer, who was wearing gloves, had to sanitize his hands prior to the announcement of each graduate.

Graduation had originally been scheduled for May 22. On that date, a baccalaureate service was held at First Baptist Church in Magazine and students picked up diplomas in a drive-through event in front of the gym, and proceeded through a short parade through the downtown area.