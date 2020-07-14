Election Systems & Software will be conducting new voting equipment training for selected election officials on Monday, July 20, and Tuesday July 21, at the election center, 123 Main St., at Pine Bluff.

Two or more election commissioners may be present for training at any given time, however, election commission business will not be conducted. The training is not open to the public, according to a news release.

Entry to the building will be via the rear door because of Main Street construction. The parking area can be accessed from Second Avenue. Face masks are required and attendees are asked to observe social distancing and use best practices for everyone’s safety.