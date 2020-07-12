Police in Arkansas this week are focused on keeping drivers under the speed limit in a year that has seen an increase in speed-related fatal wrecks.

Officers across the state from Tuesday to Saturday are executing a speed enforcement plan under the slogan "Obey the Sign or Pay the Fine."

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 84 people through the end of June have died in speed-related crashes in Arkansas, up 33% from the same time in 2019.

Speeding was a contributing factor to 26% of all fatal crashes in the U.S., according to the Safety Administration. In 2018, 131 deaths were attributed to speed-related crashes.

"Speeding is synonymous with tragedy and death on our roadways," said Arkansas State Police Col. Bill Bryant in a news release. "It’s a proven fact, higher speeds significantly reduce a driver’s reaction time and ability to steer safely around other vehicles, roadway hazards, and unexpected highway exits or detours in highway construction zones."

State Police in the plan will give patrol resources in a regional speed enforcement plan that targets speeding violators on selected days of the week throughout July, the release states.

Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska will participate in the plan.