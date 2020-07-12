Booneville’s first responders are looking for citizens to support their efforts through blood donation with Arkansas Blood Institute.

Those who give at the Boots & Badges blood drive on Monday, July 13, will provide blood needed to save local lives, such as those that firefighters and law enforcement officers save every day.

By giving blood at this drive, donors will show their support for the firefighters and law enforcement officers who serve their community.

Healthy adults — 16-year olds must weigh at least 125 and provide signed parental permission; 17-year olds must weigh at least 125 pounds; and those 18 and older must weigh at least 110 pounds — are urged to give blood at the Booneville Community Building between 12:30 and 5:30 p.m.

All donors will receive special-edition Boots & Badges T-shirt, and one free entry voucher to Magic Springs Theme and Water Park, to be redeemed at yourbloodinstitute.org.

Arkansas Blood Institute is also offering free COVID-19 antibody testing for blood donors ages 18 and up at this Boots & Badges Blood Drive.

Test results will be mailed post-donation. This test has not been reviewed by the FDA and is not intended for diagnosis or treatment of COVID-19.

Donation appointments are needed to allow for recommended social distancing.

COVID-19 has taken a tremendous toll on the blood supply, and Arkansas Blood Institute has an immediate need for eligible blood donors of all blood types.

"Booneville’s first responders see the daily need for blood first-hand when the people they rescue require life-saving treatment," said John Armitage, M.D., President & CEO of Arkansas Blood Institute. "We can’t say enough about the service our police officers and firefighters provide, and we owe it to them to do our part in making sure blood is available in emergency situations."

Appointments for the blood drive may be made by calling 877-340-8777 or visiting arkbi.org.