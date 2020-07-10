• ST. PETER CATHOLIC CHURCH, 15th Avenue and Alabama Street, reopened its Saturday Soup Kitchen for carry out meals only. The kitchen will be open every Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Everyone is welcome. The church reopened the kitchen July 4 and hopes to continue it throughout the year. “Prior to the COVID, we have operated since November 2013…missing only one Saturday, due to weather. We average anywhere from 85 - 140 people depending on the time of the month,” a spokeswoman said.

• HYPE Communities Inc., a nonprofit organization and outreach ministry of College Heights Church of Christ, will offer a free summer camp for children ages 5-15 from July 13-31 at Chester Hynes Community Center. The camp will adhere to health guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Activities will include physical, social and emotional development, free lunch and breakfast. Details: HYPE Director Tomekia Moore, 870-872-2229.

• FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH of Pine Bluff, 6501 S. Hazel St., will conduct Vacation Bible School: Concrete & Cranes™ from 5-7 p.m. on Sundays in August. VBS is offered free to children in kindergarten through 6th grade that provides Bible study with crafts, music, missions, recreation and snacks. Details: Bryan Bolton at 534-4741 or visit the VBS website (https://www.fbcpinebluff.org/vacation-bible-school/).

• FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH of Pine Bluff, 6501 S. Hazel St., invites the public to service at 11 a.m. Sunday. The subject will be “What the Bible Teaches About The Judgement Seat of Christ.” The church reopened its sanctuary to worship, observing guidance from the Arkansas Department of Health to protect the health of attendees. Face masks are available at the two main entrances. Service may also be viewed live at www.facebook.com/FirstPineBluff/Live. Details: www.fbcpinebluff.org or 870-534-4741.