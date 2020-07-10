Eastern Oklahoma officials anticipate more manpower will be needed to sufficiently uphold the United States Supreme Court’s Thursday decision about Native American jurisdictions in the state.

The Supreme Court on Thursday voted 5-4 that the eastern half of Oklahoma, including Sequoyah and LeFlore counties, could be considered Native American territory. The decision was made from an appeal from Native American rapist Jimcy McGirt, who argued his 1997 state conviction should be overturned because Oklahoma lacked jurisdiction.

Because of the decision, Native American defendants in eastern Oklahoma will likely all be tried in federal court.

Oklahoma District 27 Attorney Jack Thorp, who oversees Sequoyah, Wagoner, Cherokee and Adair counties in the Cherokee Nation, said he anticipates half of the estimated 800 yearly cases in Sequoyah County would go to the Eastern District of Oklahoma under this ruling. He estimated the Eastern District will take on 20,000-30,000 cases that would otherwise be tried at a state level.

"Based on what I’ve heard or anticipate, we will probably see a significant increase in cases. If that’s true, we will probably need an increase in resources," said Eastern District Court Clerk Pat Keaney.

While he anticipates an increase in cases, Keaney did not comment on the decision itself. He said the court will take the cases "as (they) get them" and process them.

Outside the caseload, Thorp is concerned for the families of victims whose perpetrators were convicted at a state level.

"It’s taking these individuals who finally have that part of their lives handled, and almost like starting over," he said.

Despite his disappointment with the ruling, Thorp said he supports the Cherokee Nation and works with them regularly. Creek Nation officials in a Thursday news release said the Indian nations and the state have "a shared commitment" to public safety and justice, including the federal prosecution of McGirt.

The Nations on Thursday said they have made progress toward an agreement that would resolve any significant jurisdictional issues raised by the decision.

"We will continue our work, confident that we can accomplish more together than any of us could alone," the release states.

The Supreme Court’s Thursday decision has been debated since the 19th century, said Fort Smith historian Brandon Goldsmith. Goldsmith said the debate was a factor in the infamous Goingsnake Massacre of 1872, in which 11 people were killed during a murder and assault trial with jurisdictional dispute because the defendant was Native American and the plaintiff was white.

Goldsmith said the Thursday decision was a break from the U.S.’ "string of broken promises" to oppressed minorities.

"It’s nice to see the federal government keeping their promises for once," he said.