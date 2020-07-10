Summertime heat combined with an increase in the number of people working from home to avoid COVID-19 adds up to increased electrical usage for many Entergy Arkansas’ residential customers. The company has several tips for how to save energy and save money, according to a news release.

“Entergy customers can get started with a Home Energy Solutions audit to receive energy efficiency information and have energy-saving items installed in their home at low cost or no additional cost,” said Gabe Munoz, Entergy Arkansas Energy efficiency manager.

The audit involves a team of technicians coming to the home, testing for air leakage in ducts and exterior walls, and inspecting for opportunities to make energy-efficiency upgrades, such as switching out incandescent light bulbs for LEDs, which the technicians will provide at no additional cost. To schedule an inspection, residents may make an appointment with one of the trade allies listed at https://entergyartradeally.com/

Other energy conservation measures include:

• Use a programmable or advanced thermostat. If customers spend most of the day outside of the house, they can set their thermostat to automatically shut off or raise the A/C when they’re away. Find out more about how to qualify for an advanced thermostat at no out-of-pocket cost through Entergy Arkansas’ Smart Direct Load Control Program.

• In the summer, close blinds, shades and curtains to keep the sun out and the cool air in.

• Seal cracks and holes around doors, windows and ductwork. Weather stripping and caulk will help keep the cold air in and the hot air out.

• Use fans when possible. Remember: fans cool people not rooms, so be sure to turn fans off when leaving a room.

• Customers also can take advantage of incentives and schedule an A/C tune-up through the Home Energy Solutions Program.

Details: entergyarkansas.com.