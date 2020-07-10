Nonprofits in Pine Bluff and Jefferson County may apply for Giving Tree Grants from Friday, July 10, through Saturday, Aug. 15. Applications are available at www.arcf.org.

The grants are offered through the Pine Bluff Area Community Foundation (PBACF), an affiliate of Arkansas Community Foundation, according to a news release.

Any nonprofit that received a grant in 2019 must complete and return the grant report form to be considered for this current grant cycle.

Any IRS 501(c)(3) public charity, public school, government agency or hospital in Jefferson County is eligible to apply. Grants are not made to individuals. Applications will be reviewed by a grantmaking committee from the PBACF.

The JRMC Community Health Endowment is made possible through a gift from Jefferson Regional Medical Center in accordance with its goal to bring quality healthcare to the people of Southeast Arkansas.

The PBACF grants committee evaluate proposals from organizations wanting to provide services aimed at educating, assessing and screening members of their organization or the larger community regarding health issues. Applicant organizations are those that serve residents of Jefferson County and surrounding counties, including Arkansas, Ashley, Bradley, Chicot, Cleveland, Dallas, Desha, Drew, Grant and Lincoln, according to the release.

“Our Giving Tree grants will generally range from $500 to $4,000” said Lawrence Fikes, PBACF executive director. “Last year, our application process resulted in a total of $70,685 grants awarded. Our board members want to fund worthy service programs designed to enhance the quality of life in our community.”

Projects with a special emphasis on early literacy are eligible for Grade-Level Reading grants. Applicants who fit into this focus area should apply through a special application available at arcf.org/apply. Look for the application form titled “Grade level Reading.”

Proposals for Grade-Level Reading grants should be aimed at increasing local students’ early literacy through one or more of the five focus areas of the Arkansas Campaign for Grade-Level Reading: 1) parent and community engagement, 2) school readiness, 3) classroom instruction, 4) chronic absence prevention and intervention, or 5) summer learning loss prevention. Emphasis should be on children up to eight years old.

Arkansas Community Foundation is a nonprofit organization that fosters smart giving to improve communities. Applications must be submitted by Aug. 15, 2020. For applications or details, visit www.arcf.org.