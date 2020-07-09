Farmers who lost income during the COVID-19 pandemic can join a virtual meeting about U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency Disaster Assistance Programs to find out ways they can be compensated.

The meeting is set for Thursday, July 16, at 10 a.m. and will take place on the Zoom videoconferencing platform.

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (UAPB) Small Farm Program will host the program.

“This meeting is intended for producers negatively affected by the pandemic, as well as other disasters such as excessive rains and flooding in 2018 and 2019,” said Henry English, Ph.D, director of the Small Farm Program.

“Producers need to know what issues USDA’s disaster programs address, how much income they offer and how to submit applications to participate in the programs,” English said.

English said the meeting will cover:

• The Small Business Administration Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) with emergency advance or grant.

• The Farm Service Agency (FSA) Coronavirus Food Assistance Program.

• The FSA Wildlife Hurricane Indemnity Program for income losses from excessive rains in 2018 and 2019.

“Farmers and ranchers should take advantage of all three programs, if possible,” English said. “FSA specialists will be on hand in case of questions. An agribusiness group from North Carolina will discuss the EIDL program and ways producers can qualify for an advance or grant of up to $10,000.”

The link to the virtual meeting is https://uapb-edu.zoom.us/j/92887020256. Producers can also contact Karen Lee, UAPB Extension assistant, at leek@uapb.edu or (870) 575-7225 to have the link sent to their email address.

For more information about FSA disaster programs, visit www.fsa.usda.gov/programs-and-services/disaster-assistance-program/index or contact a local FSA office. To find a FSA office, visit http://offices.usda.gov.

