The parents of a runaway male juvenile who has been reported missing for more than seven weeks are offering a reward for his location.

Logan Shearburn, 16, of Van Buren is 5-foot-6, 140 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. He has scars on his right wrist and left forearm, according to a Police Department news release.

Authorities believe Shearburn may be in the LeFlore County area, where he has been sighted a few times.

Anyone with information about Shearburn or his whereabouts is asked to call police Lt. Stephen Staggs at (479) 474-1234.