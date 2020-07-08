Arkansas State Society Colonial Dames 17th Century (CDXVIIC) presented the Arkansas Traveler Certificate to Mary Stagg Johnston, CDXVIIC Honorary President General of Athens, Ala. Johnston represented the National Society at the 71st Arkansas State Conference, according to a March 25 news release.

She served as National President General from 1993 to 1995 and chose for her theme “Duty, Honor and Country.”

During Johnston’s administration ,the book “National Society Colonial Dames XVII Century ancestor roster, 1915-2005” was compiled and published and countless historical sites were marked and dedicated. Johnston challenged Arkansas Dames to locate a local site of a historical nature to mark, according to the release.

Johnston continued to serve the National Society by visiting state societies and serving on the following committees: by-laws, long range planning, hand-book and the Johnston scholarship committee.

This certificate expresses the state’s special recognition to out-of-state visitors who have contributed to the progress, enjoyment or well-being of the State of Arkansas or to her people. When one receives this certificate they become an ambassador for the state.

Each certificate will have the official Seal of the State of Arkansas in gold, the signature of the Secretary of State and the signature of the Governor. In 1941, the Arkansas General Assembly created the Arkansas Traveler Certificate to honor out-of-state visitors, the first presentation going to President Franklin Delano Roosevelt.

The Arkansas CDXVIIC has four chapters: Col. John Washington, Hot Springs; John Eliot, Pine Bluff; Ouachita Valley, Camden; and the Marquette $ Joliet, Horseshoe Bend. The state society was organized in Hot Springs by Wilhelmina Lea in 1947 at the Arlington Hotel.

For information regarding membership and the activities of CDXVIIC, contact the John Eliot Chapter President, Sharon Stanley Wyatt at swyatt@cablelynx.com. The John Eliot Chapter usually meets at the Pine Bluff County Club four times a year. The group meets with the Daughters of Colonial Wars and the U.S. Daughters of 1812, according to the release.