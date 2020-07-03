Both the Booneville and Magazine school districts have been granted approval from state officials to hold graduation ceremonies this month.

Following an announcement there could be no commencement exercises during the month of June, Magazine had tentatively set a July 10 date for commencement and Booneville a July 16 date.

Magazine’s formal graduation for their Class of 2020 is set for 8 p.m. on Friday, July 10 at Diamondback Arena.

Students will have an as yet undetermined number of tickets apiece and everyone in the building will be required to wear a mask.

A baccalaureate service was held for the class and graduates picked up diplomas in a drive through ceremony in front of the gym on May 22.

Booneville’s formal graduation for its Class of 2020 is now set for 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 17, at Bearcat Stadium.

When school officials announced they had been approved to hold the exercise they also announced there would be six tickets per graduate, which would be picked up at a practice for the ceremony on July 14.

Other limitations for the event will be a requirement for all graduates and audience members to wear a mask for the duration of the event.

On their scheduled graudation date, Booneville students picked up diplomas and other items in a drive-through event held behind the high school and a graduate parade was held through downtown on May 23.