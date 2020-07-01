The United Way of Southeast Arkansas is allocating more than $5,000 to local feeding and sheltering partner agencies. Funds are made possible by the generous donations of community members and businesses, according to a news release.

“Thank you to Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas, CASA Women’s Shelter, the Salvation Army, Delta Network Food Bank, Neighbor to Neighbor, and so many more agencies out there working on the front lines during these uncertain times. You are heroes,” according to the release.

The United Way’s first priority is the individuals, families and seniors who rely on food banks and sheltering agencies for help, Leslie Dorn, United Way executive director, said in the release.

“Partner food banks and sheltering agencies are in place to help through the year and in times of adversity. This supplemental award will increase their ability to respond effectively to our community’s expanding needs so essential resources like food and shelter are not added to the list of worries during this pandemic.” Dorn said. “We are all in this together.”

The food and sheltering agencies have started modifying operations and adding more options of distribution wherever possible. In addition, all agencies working with clients of food pantries and meal programs are minimizing risks by scheduling appointments and suggesting that only one member of the home visit the pantry or distribution site in order to lower the number of people assembling in one location, according to the release.

“The new normal is still evolving but the United Way of Southeast Arkansas and partner agencies are here to meet those daily challenges and find the resolutions that work for everybody,” according to the release.