Ouachita Baptist University at Arkadelphia has named more than 400 students to its Spring 2020 Dean’s List, including Southeast Arkansas residents, according to a news release.

Area honorees include:

Pine Bluff – Johnathon Callum; White Hall – Kaleigh Casada, Clara Taylor;

Dermott – Clara Stevens; Fordyce – Lauren Archer, Jack Brent;

Hampton – Lauren Reams; McGehee – Dayja James; Monticello – Katelyn Bayless;

Sheridan – Brockton Brown, Anna Eggburn, Rachel Smith, Mallorie Svercauski, Ashley Sweeney;

Stuttgart – Ashley Simmons; Warren – Hayden Lassiter.

To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must compile at least a 3.5 grade point average and be classified as a full-time student, with a minimum of 12 academic hours and have no incomplete or failing grade for the semester, according to the release.