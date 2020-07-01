After the Booneville City Council voted to scrub the 2020 baseball and softball seasons it runs through its parks commission, a refund process was established.

However, that process has not gone well. Only 20 percent of those due a refund had acquired one as of Friday afternoon.

Consequently city clerk Gayleene West announced the refund period had been extended to July 17.

Anyone wishing to have the entry rolled over to a 2021 season rather that having their money refunded can do so, West said, but they must come by or call City Hall to make that declaration.

"It’s important that they come in and get a refund or call and have it rolled over. According to our auditors, this is the correct procedure to handle this," West said.

As of Friday, West said, no parents or guardians had requested their entry fee go towards the 2021 season.