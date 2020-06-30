In another step to further healthcare education in Arkansas, the Arkansas Colleges of Health Education (ACHE) in Fort Smith’s Chaffee Crossing will begin accepting applications to the ACHE School of Physical Therapy (ACHE PT) Wednesday.

Kyle D. Parker, chief executive officer of ACHE said, "This is one more move to fulfill our mission of training competent and compassionate healthcare professionals. This program will train top-quality physical therapists, which are in growing demand due to our aging population."

ACHE School of Physical Therapy Dean Teressa Brown, DPT, Ph.D., stated, "I am thrilled to be overseeing the development of this innovative program in the new, beautiful, state-of-the-art College of Health Sciences building on the ACHE campus. We are passionate about Physical Therapy education and I believe this program and this space demonstrates that."

The three-year program offers hands-on, clinical experience and students will graduate with a Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT).

"Our students will actually begin to engage in direct patient care as early as the second semester under faculty supervision," stated Brown. "By the time they go into their full-time, off-site clinical residency, ACHE PT students will already have six semesters and 100 hours of direct patient experience." Over 50 clinical rotation sites have been established in Arkansas and Oklahoma to serve as residency locations for the students.

Faculty will include 12 full-time professors and a variety of local clinicians who will work as lab instructors. "Our students will experience cutting-edge technology and interactive lectures and learning environments taught by an outstanding faculty," stated Brown. "Our faculty come from all over the United States and bring with them years of acclaimed experience."

The Commission on Accreditation in Physical Therapy Education (CAPTE) is overseeing the accreditation of the new program. ACHE PT submitted their application for candidacy on June 1, 2020, and will have a site visit from the CAPTE in late July 2020. Classes are anticipated to begin on June 1, 2021, with a class size of 40 students.