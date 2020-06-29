In the wake of national discussions about diversity and equality, a handful of Fort Smith-area residents have formed a committee to foster civic engagement around these topics.

Committee For Social Advancement Fort Smith had its inaugural meeting Sunday afternoon in the McGill Center on North Sixth Street. In the meeting, group founders selected interested members for leadership roles and discussed their objectives. The group was established with the goal of "education, legislation and implementation" that would help racial minorities, LGBTQ people and others in Fort Smith, said founder Caleb Harwell.

Harwell said he will work with the committee as a consultant because the group is nonpartisan. He said he will seek a leadership role in the organization if not elected in the November election as a Democrat for Arkansas House of Representatives District 76 against incumbent Cindy Crawford, R-Fort Smith.

"I’m just not convinced that we just have to live with racism, and that’s just the way it is. I cannot buy into that argument," committee leader Michael Robinson said at the meeting. Attendees and leaders at the meeting also discussed ways they could advocate for LGBTQ people.

Robinson at the establishment of the committee was a tangible action step after the national outrage over the death of George Floyd on May 25. He said the committee will provide tangible action steps for people who care about social change but don’t know what to do.

Robinson said he’s been in touch with Fort Smith Police Chief Danny Baker about how they can work with the Fort Smith Police Department. He said he had the idea of letting the police stage a use-of-force scenario to demonstrate what appropriate use of force looks like and when it can be used.

Harwell said he would like to see the committee used to educate the public on the roles of local, state and federal government officials and how their votes and participation can influence public policy.

Brandon Chase Goldsmith suggested the faith community in Fort Smith could be a catalyst for change, specifically in the area of racism. He said Baker, who since the death of George Floyd has pointed out that his faith informs his sense of social justice, served as an example.

"That’s what a lot of people connect through," Goldsmith said of religious faith. "How can we connect to that?"

Some present at the meeting discussed a possible coalition with the Democratic Socialists of America. Harwell after the meeting emphasized the committee’s nonpartisan stance.

"Specific groups, including myself, aren’t allowed to join into the committee, because it’s nonpartisan," he said. Democratic Socialists member Natasha Gibson following the meeting said she and other members wouldn’t hold leadership positions in the committee but would work with them toward common goals if the coalition was formed.

Fort Smith Mayor George McGill, who was present for part of the meeting, said he hopes to see the group create positive change. Goldsmith said the group going forward should function "through a point of love."

"If we don’t, we can’t get through to people," Goldsmith said.

Editor’s note: This article has been updated on the web to clarify the potential coalition between the committee and Democratic Socialists of America.