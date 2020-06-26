Southeast Arkansas students are listed on the President’s List of Mississippi College at Clinton, Miss., for Spring 2020. Honorees are Margaret Armstrong of Stuttgart and Cortney Alford, Alyssa Brown and Molly Hensley, all of Lake Village.

To be eligible for the President’s List, a student must maintain a 4.0 grade point average, based on a 4.0 system. The student must take a full course load of at least 12 semester hours of undergraduate credit with all academic courses impacting their grade point average, according to a news release.