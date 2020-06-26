The annual 4th of July Fireworks Display, a drive-up exhibition, will be presented at 9 p.m. Saturday, July 4, at the softball complex at Regional Park at Pine Bluff.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the guidelines established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the city and state, all patrons are asked to remain in their vehicles and practice social distancing, according to a news release.

The Pine Bluff Festival Association and the Parks and Recreation Department of the City of Pine Bluff will host the display. Southeast Arkansas’ largest fireworks show will be presented by Display Partners. In case of severe weather, the viewing will be rescheduled for 9 p.m. Monday, July 6.

Limited parking will be available, but the display can be seen from several vantage points and surrounding areas. Musical entertainment by Bluff City Radio will be provided by Billy Coble and can be heard on vehicle radios at 99.3 The Beat at 8:30 p.m. July 4.

“Through the cooperation and support of Mayor Shirley Washington, Judge Gerald Robinson, (police) Chief Kelvin Sergeant, and (fire) Chief Shauwn Howell, we will celebrate July 4th safely lighting up the night’s sky,” Festival Director Kerry Battle said in the news release. “We appreciate Simmons Bank and Relyance Bank for being our signature sponsors once again.”

Details: Festival Director Kerry Battle, 870-209-0186 or pbfestivalassociation@gmail.com or Parks and Recreation Director Samuel Glover, 870-536-0920.