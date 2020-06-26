There are plans for multiple July the Fourth events in South Logan County.

The traditional freedom celebration/fireworks show at Bearcat Stadium is set to be held according to event organizing officials with First Booneville and the Booneville Development Corporation/South Logan County Chamber of Commerce.

The event is set for 8 p.m. on July Fourth but other details are still in the planning stage due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

Superintendent of schools Trent Goff was unsure if the school would be able to open the stadium as recently as the June meeting of the school board and said Friday he has received confirmation it can be used, but cannot be opened.

Goff said the district must keep the facility locked but anyone wanting to view the show will be welcome to do so from parking lots via their own seating.

He said he has also offered use of the ticket window for concession if wanted.

First Booneville pastor Eric Green said last week he and his crew are committed to figuring out a way to hold the event because, "our community needs a celebration."

Additionally, on July 3 and July 4, Chigger Valley Arena in Magazine will be the site of a CRRA/ARA open championship rodeo.

Besides the traditional events in the $4,500 added rodeo and a July 4th fireworks show, the rodeo will feature a calf scramble, renegade race, and money the hard way, all of which are free.

Other events will include mutton busting for a $10 fee, and barrel pick-up for a $20 fee.

Admission is $8 for adults, $6 for children 5-12, and free for those 4 and under.