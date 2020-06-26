Logan County had its largest one day total of new confirmed cases of coronavirus COVID-19 infection with eight on Friday.

Increasing to 44 the cumulative number of positive tests for the virus, the number of active cases is now 23 according to an Arkansas Department of Health website tracking the spread of the virus statewide.

The number of cases represented a 22.2 percent jump from Thursday, when there were no new cases and 36 total cases.

The increase came on the same day testing also saw a significant jump, from 1548 to 1653, for a one day positivity rate of 7.6, though the overall positive rate for the county climbed to just 2.7 percent.