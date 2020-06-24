The Arkansas Society Daughters of Colonial Wars (DCW) nominated Professor Billy D. Higgins for the national DCW History Teacher Award. DCW meets at the Pine Bluff Country Club four times a year with United States Daughters of 1812 (U.S.D. 1812) and Colonial Dames 17th Century, according to a news release.

Higgins has received the honorable mention award plus a monetary award for his teaching, research and publications on Arkansas history and other subjects. An associate professor of history, he has taught at University of Arkansas at Fort Smith (UAFS) since 1994, according to the release.

Higgins is a member of the Arkansas Historical Association, the Fort Smith Historical Society, the Arkansas Methodist Historical Society, the Southern Historical Association, the Society for American Baseball Research and the Arkansas Association of College History Teachers.

He has authored several publications including four books: “A Stranger and a Sojourner: Peter Caulder, Free Black Frontiersman in Antebellum Arkansas,” which was the co-winner of the Ragsdale Award for the Best Book on Arkansas History in 2004; “Fort Smith: Vanguard of Western Frontier History;” “The Barling Darling: Hal Smith’s Life in Baseball;” and “The C-124 Globemaster: Cargo Airplane of the Vietnam Buildup.”

Other publications he wrote or co-wrote include: “The First 85 Years, a history of the UAFS;” “Maj. William Bradford, Builder of the First Fort Smith;” “Life and Times in the Arkansas Ozarks;” “David Hall and Peter Caulder: Free Black Pioneers of Arkansas;” and “2013 Report from Egypt.”

His first book, “A Stranger and A Sojourner: Peter Caulder, Free Black Frontiersman in Antebellum Arkansas” is a narrative history backed by extensive research, teaching knowledge of pre-Civil War African-American History, and 19 years life experience operating a small yeoman farm in the Arkansas Ozarks, according to the release.

In 2017, Higgins received recognition for this work from the Arkansas Society U.S.D. 1812 during the dedication of the addition of War of 1812 Veteran Peter Caulder’s name to the War of 1812 Memorial Fountain.

